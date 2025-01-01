Menu
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday July 22.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 81111 <br/>Lot #: 751 <br/>Reserve Price: $7,950 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/> *PANELS PAINTED* <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2009 Toyota Tundra Limited

388,506 KM

$7,950

+ GST
2009 Toyota Tundra Limited

12775241

2009 Toyota Tundra Limited

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$7,950

+ GST

Used
388,506KM
VIN 5TFDV58189X083484

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 81111
  • Mileage 388,506 KM

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday July 22.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 81111
Lot #: 751
Reserve Price: $7,950
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
*PANELS PAINTED*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Used 2009 Toyota Tundra Limited for sale in Calgary, AB
2009 Toyota Tundra Limited 388,506 KM $7,950 + GST
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$7,950

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2009 Toyota Tundra Limited