Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday October 12.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 39095 <br/>Lot #: NOTSET10 <br/>Reserve Price: $4,800 <br/>CarProof Report: Not Available <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Dealership Trade-In: Unit was traded in and is being sold on behalf of a franchise dealership. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2009 Trail Lite SPORT TS-20RD

Details Description

$4,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Trail Lite SPORT TS-20RD

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Trail Lite SPORT TS-20RD

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11789772
  2. 11789772
  3. 11789772
  4. 11789772
  5. 11789772
  6. 11789772
  7. 11789772
  8. 11789772
  9. 11789772
  10. 11789772
  11. 11789772
  12. 11789772
  13. 11789772
  14. 11789772
  15. 11789772
  16. 11789772
  17. 11789772
  18. 11789772
  19. 11789772
  20. 11789772
  21. 11789772
  22. 11789772
  23. 11789772
  24. 11789772
  25. 11789772
  26. 11789772
  27. 11789772
  28. 11789772
  29. 11789772
  30. 11789772
  31. 11789772
  32. 11789772
  33. 11789772
  34. 11789772
  35. 11789772
  36. 11789772
  37. 11789772
  38. 11789772
Contact Seller

$4,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 4WYT34F2492905921

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday October 12.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 39095
Lot #: NOTSET10
Reserve Price: $4,800
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Dealership Trade-In: Unit was traded in and is being sold on behalf of a franchise dealership.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2023 Cadillac Escalade Sport for sale in Calgary, AB
2023 Cadillac Escalade Sport 34,715 KM $99,000 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Kia Forte EX for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Kia Forte EX 86,251 KM $14,500 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Tundra TRD Sport for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Toyota Tundra TRD Sport 127,595 KM $37,500 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,800

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2009 Trail Lite SPORT TS-20RD