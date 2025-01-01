Menu
2009 Victory VEGAS JACKPOT in striking green is a Cruiser that promises powerful performance and exceptional drive capability. Every turn you take in this vibrant bike ensures a commanding presence on the road. This model boasts a bold exterior that not only catches the eye but also reflects its robust functionalities, from its unique styling elements to the practical features, every aspect of this truck is designed to meet your daily demands with style.

Equipped with modern technology and essential safety features, this Victory VEGAS JACKPOT has everything you need to stay connected and protected on your journeys, whether youre navigating city streets or venturing through our Alberta Mountains, this vehicle offers all the assistance you require.

If youre a lover of unique design and strong performance, this gorgeous green Victory VEGAS JACKPOT is perfect for you! Explore more about this exceptional bike by contacting our dealership today! With just 24,325kms on the odometer, its ready to embark on new adventures. Don't miss the chance to own this Monster Green Victory!

2009 Victory Vegas

24,325 KM

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
JACKPOT

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
24,325KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green & Chrome
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 005622
  • Mileage 24,325 KM

Vehicle Description

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2009 Victory Vegas