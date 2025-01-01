$11,990+ tax & licensing
2009 Victory Vegas
JACKPOT
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
Certified
$11,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green & Chrome
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Passengers 2
- Stock # 005622
- Mileage 24,325 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 Victory VEGAS JACKPOT in striking green is a Cruiser that promises powerful performance and exceptional drive capability. Every turn you take in this vibrant bike ensures a commanding presence on the road. This model boasts a bold exterior that not only catches the eye but also reflects its robust functionalities, from its unique styling elements to the practical features, every aspect of this truck is designed to meet your daily demands with style.
Equipped with modern technology and essential safety features, this Victory VEGAS JACKPOT has everything you need to stay connected and protected on your journeys, whether you're navigating city streets or venturing through our Alberta Mountains, this vehicle offers all the assistance you require.
If you're a lover of unique design and strong performance, this gorgeous green Victory VEGAS JACKPOT is perfect for you! Explore more about this exceptional bike by contacting our dealership today! With just 24,325km's on the odometer, it's ready to embark on new adventures. Don't miss the chance to own this Monster Green Victory!
