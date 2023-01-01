Menu
<div><div>2009 VOLKSWAGEN CITY JETTA 2.0L 4cyl. Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

VIN 3VWTK49M19M651102

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 273,241 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 VOLKSWAGEN CITY JETTA 2.0L 4cyl. FWD 273,241 KM$3200.00+gstStock #0491ACTIVE STATUSTIRES: CONTINENTAL TRUE CONTACT [6/32]ALL AROUND FEATURES: HEATED SEATS, USB, AUX, TINTED GLASS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWSVehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=mq1ZC0dp%2Fu7cno862yL%2BfypYCODozN%2F9Website: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook(403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text ) 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

