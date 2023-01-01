$3,200+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2009 Volkswagen City Jetta
4dr Sdn Auto
2009 Volkswagen City Jetta
4dr Sdn Auto
Location
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3
403-248-4881
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$3,200
+ taxes & licensing
273,241KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3VWTK49M19M651102
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 273,241 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 VOLKSWAGEN CITY JETTA 2.0L 4cyl. FWD 273,241 KM$3200.00+gstStock #0491ACTIVE STATUSTIRES: CONTINENTAL TRUE CONTACT [6/32]ALL AROUND FEATURES: HEATED SEATS, USB, AUX, TINTED GLASS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWSVehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=mq1ZC0dp%2Fu7cno862yL%2BfypYCODozN%2F9Website: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook(403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text )
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3
2009 Volkswagen City Jetta