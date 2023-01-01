Menu
2009 Volkswagen Golf

172,194 KM

Details Description

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

1-877-212-7418

2009 Volkswagen Golf

2009 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 4DR HB AT

2009 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 4DR HB AT

Location

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-877-212-7418

172,194KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9707956
  • Stock #: 10359A
  • VIN: WVWHV71K09W147216

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10359A
  • Mileage 172,194 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!

New Arrival! This 2009 Volkswagen Golf GTI is fresh on our lot in Calgary.

This hatchback has 172,194 kms. Stock number 10359A is nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 200HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm



At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
  • Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
  • Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
  • Same day delivery.
  • Experienced sales staff with great customer service.


Come VISIT us today!

Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o

