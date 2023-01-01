$CALL+ tax & licensing
2009 Volkswagen Golf
GTI 4DR HB AT
172,194KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9707956
- Stock #: 10359A
- VIN: WVWHV71K09W147216
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 172,194 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2009 Volkswagen Golf GTI is fresh on our lot in Calgary.
This hatchback has 172,194 kms. Stock number 10359A is nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 200HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
