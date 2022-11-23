Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Volkswagen Jetta

122,409 KM

Details Description Features

$7,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,800

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

Contact Seller
2009 Volkswagen Jetta

2009 Volkswagen Jetta

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Volkswagen Jetta

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

  1. 1672349292
  2. 1672349297
  3. 1672349291
  4. 1672349303
  5. 1672349303
  6. 1672349298
  7. 1672349299
  8. 1672349303
  9. 1672349301
  10. 1672349303
  11. 1672349302
  12. 1672349300
  13. 1672349302
  14. 1672349300
  15. 1672349293
  16. 1672349298
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$7,800

+ taxes & licensing

122,409KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9437337
  • Stock #: 0358
  • VIN: 3VWSM71K79M252034

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,409 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA 2.5L 5cyl. FWD122,409 KM$7800.00+gstStock # 0358ACTIVE STATUSONE OWNERTIRES: BF GOODRICH ADVANTAGE T/A [8/32 ALL AROUND]FEATURES: POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORSVehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=tl6%2FM8B7L7j7pRuWuR5YYni%2FOeiWE2LmWebsite: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook(403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text )

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

2009 Volkswagen Jetta
122,409 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2005 Toyota Corolla ...
 263,373 KM
$3,900 + tax & lic

Email JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory