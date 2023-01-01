2009 Volkswagen Tiguan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,600 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 7 , 0 1 7 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10614936

10614936 Stock #: 0794

0794 VIN: WVGBV75N19W500794

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 0794

Mileage 167,017 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Exterior Fog Lights Aluminum Wheels Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Locks Turbocharged

