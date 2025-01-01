Menu
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday September 16.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 87484 <br/>Lot #: 715 <br/>Reserve Price: $2,750 <br/>CarProof Report: Not Available <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/> *SUNSHADE INOPERABLE* *REAR DOOR INOPERABLE* <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2009 Volkswagen Tiguan

300,075 KM

Details Description

$2,750

+ GST
2009 Volkswagen Tiguan

12960626

2009 Volkswagen Tiguan

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$2,750

+ GST

Used
300,075KM
VIN WVGBV75N99W540962

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 87484
  • Mileage 300,075 KM

Vehicle Description

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

