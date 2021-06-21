2009 Yamaha FZ6R

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,688 + taxes & licensing 3 6 , 2 0 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7435136

7435136 VIN: JYARJ18NX9A000181

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Yellow

Body Style Sport Touring

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Passengers 2

Mileage 36,205 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Leather Seats Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Push Button Start Interior Anti-Theft System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.