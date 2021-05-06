2009 Yamaha YZF-R6

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,988 + taxes & licensing 1 3 , 3 7 8 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7058258

7058258 VIN: JYARJ16N29A001697

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Orange

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sport Bike

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Passengers 2

Mileage 13,378 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Security System Traction Control Anti-Theft System Seating Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Warranty Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.