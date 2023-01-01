2010 Audi A3

$6,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 4 , 1 2 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10615698

10615698 Stock #: 84702

84702 VIN: WAUMFDFM6AA106401

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 84702

Mileage 164,129 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.