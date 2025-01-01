$6,500+ GST
Make it Yours
2010 Audi A5
2010 Audi A5
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$6,500
+ GST
Used
187,428KM
VIN WAULFBFR8AA049291
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 79205
- Mileage 187,428 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday July 2.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 79205
Lot #: 737
Reserve Price: $6,500
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
*HOOD DOES NOT STAY UP*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 79205
Lot #: 737
Reserve Price: $6,500
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
*HOOD DOES NOT STAY UP*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.
2009 Mazda Tribute 267,778 KM $2,450 + GST
2005 Audi TT 146,828 KM $10,000 + GST
2014 Dodge Avenger SXT 149,274 KM $6,400 + GST
Email Regal Auctions Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.
Regal Auctions - Calgary
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
Call Dealer
403-250-XXXX(click to show)
$6,500
+ GST>
Regal Auctions Ltd.
403-250-1995
2010 Audi A5