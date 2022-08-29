Menu
2010 Audi A5

177,793 KM

Details Description

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2010 Audi A5

2010 Audi A5

Premium

2010 Audi A5

Premium

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

177,793KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9294229
  Stock #: 52478
  VIN: WAULFBFR4AA001870

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # 52478
  Mileage 177,793 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY NOVEMBER 22.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 52478 - LOT #: 607 - RESERVE PRICE: $8,900 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

