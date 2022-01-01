Menu
2010 Bentley Continental

58,300 KM

Details Description Features

$79,990

+ tax & licensing
$79,990

+ taxes & licensing

Car Zone

403-248-0245

Contact Seller
2010 Bentley Continental

2010 Bentley Continental

Flying Spur Speed

2010 Bentley Continental

Flying Spur Speed

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

Contact Seller

$79,990

+ taxes & licensing

58,300KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8117725
  • Stock #: 063371
  • VIN: scbbp9za8ac063371

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 12-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 58,300 KM

Vehicle Description

This Beautiful 2010 Bently Continental Flying Spur Speed is powered with a upgraded 6.0L W-12 twin turbo producing 600 hp and 553 pounds-feet of torque. Fully equipped with heated reclining rear leather seating, rear DVD entertainment system, navigation, backup camera, 20'' mulitspoke wheels and 60 mph in 4.5 seconds and can exceed 200 mph!! Call us for complete details. Open 7 days a week including Sundays. EASY FINANCING. ZERO DOWN, UP TO $10000 CASH BACK, NORTH AMERICAN WIDE WARRANTY and CARFAX available. Trades always welcome. Visit www.carzonecalgary.com Car Zone is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealer and specializes in helping our guests drive the vehicles they desire. Call us anytime at 403-248-0245 to experience this vehicle. Ask about our 90 day payment deferral plan. Bankruptcy, self-employed, bank repo, new to Canada, all types of CREDIT OK . Several Banks Want Your Business Today. Apply online at WWW.CARZONECALGARY.COM - we are here to help you! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED - Approval regardless of past credit history at www.carzonecalgary.com Phone 403-248-0245 and give us an opportunity to earn your business today.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Seat-Massage

Email Car Zone

Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

