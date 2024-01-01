Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday October 8.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 38900 <br/>Lot #: 850 <br/>Reserve Price: $8,400 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2010 BMW X3

124,512 KM

Details Description

$8,400

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 BMW X3

xDrive28i

Watch This Vehicle

2010 BMW X3

xDrive28i

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11781093
  2. 11781093
  3. 11781093
  4. 11781093
  5. 11781093
  6. 11781093
  7. 11781093
  8. 11781093
  9. 11781093
  10. 11781093
  11. 11781093
  12. 11781093
  13. 11781093
  14. 11781093
  15. 11781093
  16. 11781093
  17. 11781093
  18. 11781093
  19. 11781093
  20. 11781093
  21. 11781093
  22. 11781093
  23. 11781093
  24. 11781093
  25. 11781093
  26. 11781093
  27. 11781093
  28. 11781093
  29. 11781093
  30. 11781093
Contact Seller

$8,400

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
124,512KM
VIN WBXPC7C46AWE53640

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 38900
  • Mileage 124,512 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday October 8.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 38900
Lot #: 850
Reserve Price: $8,400
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2014 Honda Civic LX for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 Honda Civic LX 148,134 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Murano SL for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Nissan Murano SL 173,495 KM $13,000 + tax & lic
Used 2010 BMW X3 xDrive28i for sale in Calgary, AB
2010 BMW X3 xDrive28i 124,512 KM $8,400 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,400

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2010 BMW X3