ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.C GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!! We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY! CARFAX LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=1WDAxhTR3fpYg6bgQxku94VUicXTTRmi AMVIC LICENSED DEALER

2010 BMW X5

171,816 KM

Details Description Features

$17,988

+ GST
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 BMW X5

AWD 4dr 35d| $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED!

Watch This Vehicle
12645096

2010 BMW X5

AWD 4dr 35d| $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED!

Location

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

Contact Seller

$17,988

+ GST

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
171,816KM
VIN 5UXFF0C57ALT84132

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 171,816 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Dual visor vanity mirrors w/covers
Front seatback storage nets
Rear centre armrest
BMW ambiance lighting
Fully-finished luggage compartment w/sliding cover
3-channel FM diversity antenna system
4-function on-board computer w/check control system
Alarm system w/interior motion sensor
Lockable illuminated glove compartment
Car & key memory w/follow-me-home function

Mechanical

Tool Kit
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Electronically-controlled engine cooling
Dual chrome exhaust tips
4-wheel ventilated disc brakes
Double wishbone front suspension
Engine start/stop button
4-link integrated rear suspension
Engine-speed-sensitive pwr steering
xDrive all wheel drive system
6-speed Steptronic automatic transmission w/OD

Exterior

Roof Rails
Body-colour door handles
Rear window wiper w/washer
Adaptive brake lights
White turn signal indicator lenses
Rain-sensing speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/heated washer jets
Black side window frame trim
Black bumpers w/body-colour inserts
Halogen free-form fog lights w/cornering lights
Bi-xenon adaptive automatic headlights w/luminous rings -inc: headlight washers

Safety

SMART airbag deployment system
Side-impact protection door reinforcements
Interlocking door anchoring system
Front side-impact airbags
hill descent control (HDC)
Fully-integrated road safety technology (FIRST)
Battery safety terminal (BST)
Collapsible tube crash technology
Tire pressure warning
Dual front airbags w/occupant sensor
Active anti-whiplash front headrests
All-position 3-point safety belts w/force limiters
Front safety belts w/pyrotechnical pretensioners
Front/rear advanced head protection system (AHPS) curtain airbags

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite radio prep

Seating

60/40 split-folding rear seat w/(3) adjustable head restraints

Additional Features

lights on
door unlock
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Remote interior trunk release
Body-colour roof spoiler
Dynamic traction control (DTC)
Automatic stability control & traction (ASC+T)
Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff
Pwr windows -inc: comfort open/close
anti-trap
dynamic brake control (DBC)
3.0L DOHC I6 diesel engine -inc: double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing
Front chrome grille w/titanium-look kidney bars
iDrive w/6.5 control display
Door entry sills w/BMW in chrome
Fully-electronic drive-by-wire throttle system
Dynamic stability control (DSC-X) -inc: dynamic brake control (DBC)
high precision direct injection
automatic differential brake (ADB+X)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

GT Motor Sports Calgary

GT Motor Sports Calgary

Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7
Call Dealer

403-402-2015

$17,988

+ GST>

GT Motor Sports Calgary

403-402-2015

2010 BMW X5