Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 BMW X6

162,531 KM

Details Description

$10,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2010 BMW X6

2010 BMW X6

xDrive35i

Watch This Vehicle

2010 BMW X6

xDrive35i

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8860331
  2. 8860331
  3. 8860331
  4. 8860331
  5. 8860331
  6. 8860331
  7. 8860331
  8. 8860331
  9. 8860331
  10. 8860331
  11. 8860331
  12. 8860331
  13. 8860331
  14. 8860331
  15. 8860331
  16. 8860331
  17. 8860331
  18. 8860331
  19. 8860331
  20. 8860331
  21. 8860331
  22. 8860331
  23. 8860331
  24. 8860331
  25. 8860331
  26. 8860331
  27. 8860331
  28. 8860331
  29. 8860331
  30. 8860331
  31. 8860331
Contact Seller

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

162,531KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8860331
  • Stock #: 36811
  • VIN: 5UXFG4C59AL226685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 36811
  • Mileage 162,531 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY JULY 30.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 36811 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $10,500 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. - CLAIM HISTORY: CLAIM HISTORY. - FINANCE REPO: THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN SEIZED OR SURRENDERED TO A CREDITOR OR BANKRUPTCY TRUSTEE. - * POWER STEERING REQUIRES REPAIR * VINYL WRAPPED * - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2018 Ford Escape SE
 152,927 KM
$16,000 + tax & lic
2021 TEXTRON TRACKER...
 8 KM
$15,800 + tax & lic
2021 Karavan KTO 299...
 999,999 KM
$3,500 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory