2010 Buick Enclave

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday October 8.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION 
Stock #: 38883 
Lot #: 823 
Reserve Price: $4,450 
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com 

IMPORTANT DECLARATION 
Hail Damage: Hail Damage. 
 *EXTRA TIRES* 
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. 
 Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

299,543 KM

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

VIN 5GALVBED7AJ166230

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 38883
  • Mileage 299,543 KM

