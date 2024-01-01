Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday October 5.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 37988 <br/>Lot #: 220FL <br/>Reserve Price: Not Set <br/>CarProof Report: Not Available <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Fleet Vehicle: This vehicle is a commercially owned work vehicle. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2010 Cadillac DTS

55,766 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Cadillac DTS

SUPERIOR

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Cadillac DTS

SUPERIOR

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11768427
  2. 11768427
  3. 11768427
  4. 11768427
  5. 11768427
  6. 11768427
  7. 11768427
  8. 11768427
  9. 11768427
  10. 11768427
  11. 11768427
  12. 11768427
  13. 11768427
  14. 11768427
  15. 11768427
  16. 11768427
  17. 11768427
  18. 11768427
  19. 11768427
  20. 11768427
  21. 11768427
  22. 11768427
  23. 11768427
  24. 11768427
  25. 11768427
  26. 11768427
  27. 11768427
  28. 11768427
  29. 11768427
  30. 11768427
  31. 11768427
  32. 11768427
  33. 11768427
  34. 11768427
  35. 11768427
  36. 11768427
  37. 11768427
  38. 11768427
  39. 11768427
  40. 11768427
  41. 11768427
  42. 11768427
  43. 11768427
  44. 11768427
  45. 11768427
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
55,766KM
VIN 1GEUK9CYXAU550194

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 37988
  • Mileage 55,766 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday October 5.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 37988
Lot #: 220FL
Reserve Price: Not Set
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Fleet Vehicle: This vehicle is a commercially owned work vehicle.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2010 Cadillac DTS SUPERIOR for sale in Calgary, AB
2010 Cadillac DTS SUPERIOR 55,766 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Acura MDX BASE for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Acura MDX BASE 149,590 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Freightliner M2106 T/A for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Freightliner M2106 T/A 383,489 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2010 Cadillac DTS