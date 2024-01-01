Menu
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday November 16.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 37988 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: Not Set <br/>CarProof Report: Not Available <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Fleet Vehicle: This vehicle is a commercially owned work vehicle. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2010 Cadillac DTS

55,766 KM

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

Used
55,766KM
  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 37988
  • Mileage 55,766 KM

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday November 16.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 37988
Lot #:
Reserve Price: Not Set
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Fleet Vehicle: This vehicle is a commercially owned work vehicle.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

