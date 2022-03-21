Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Chevrolet Avalanche

260,369 KM

Details Description

$5,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,800

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2010 Chevrolet Avalanche

2010 Chevrolet Avalanche

1500 LTZ

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Chevrolet Avalanche

1500 LTZ

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8716676
  2. 8716676
  3. 8716676
  4. 8716676
  5. 8716676
  6. 8716676
  7. 8716676
  8. 8716676
  9. 8716676
  10. 8716676
  11. 8716676
  12. 8716676
  13. 8716676
  14. 8716676
  15. 8716676
  16. 8716676
  17. 8716676
  18. 8716676
  19. 8716676
  20. 8716676
  21. 8716676
  22. 8716676
  23. 8716676
  24. 8716676
  25. 8716676
  26. 8716676
  27. 8716676
  28. 8716676
  29. 8716676
  30. 8716676
  31. 8716676
  32. 8716676
  33. 8716676
  34. 8716676
  35. 8716676
  36. 8716676
  37. 8716676
  38. 8716676
  39. 8716676
  40. 8716676
  41. 8716676
  42. 8716676
  43. 8716676
  44. 8716676
  45. 8716676
  46. 8716676
  47. 8716676
  48. 8716676
  49. 8716676
  50. 8716676
Contact Seller

$5,800

+ taxes & licensing

260,369KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8716676
  • Stock #: 39361
  • VIN: 3GNVKGE04AG222756

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 39361
  • Mileage 260,369 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY JUNE 21.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 39361 - LOT #: 524 - RESERVE PRICE: $5,800 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2015 Chrysler 200 S
 141,210 KM
$15,500 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Elantra...
 11,313 KM
$27,000 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Sequoia ...
 318,145 KM
$9,800 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory