2010 Chevrolet Aveo

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 3 , 0 3 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9468333

9468333 Stock #: 55264

55264 VIN: 3G1TC6DE1AL133361

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 55264

Mileage 53,036 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.