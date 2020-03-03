Menu
2010 Chevrolet Camaro

1SS

2010 Chevrolet Camaro

1SS

Location

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

587-327-5804

Sale Price

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 58,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4775364
  • Stock #: AA0149
  • VIN: 2G1FS1EW7A9120918
Exterior Colour
Yellow
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door

Excellent condition Chevrolet Camaro SS 6.2L V8 - Equipped with Sunroof, Power locks, Power windows/mirrors, Power seats, Cruise control, Radio/Aux/CD/Sat, A/C, etc. ONE OWNER & NO ACCIDENTS VEHICLE!

 

-FINANCING AVAILABLE -  6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS DEFERRAL PROGRAM (All Credit Approved! $0 Down)

-WARRANTY AVAILABLE! (Affordable Programs) 

-All vehicles are MECHANICALLY INSPECTED and come with VERIFIED CARFAX REPORT  

-AMVIC LICENSED automotive retail dealer

 

Autoplex Alberta - Used Car Dealership located at 2730 23 St NE Calgary, AB T2E 8L2 

 

Visit our website www.autoplexalberta.ca 

 

Don’t see a vehicle you’re looking for? Just contact us and we can find it for you! For more details or to book an appointment please message us anytime!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • High Output
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Telematics

Send A Message