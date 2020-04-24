2010 Chevrolet Camaro

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Rear Head Air Bag

Emergency Trunk Release

Rear Parking Aid

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Remote Trunk Release

Universal Garage Door Opener

Floor mats

Power Outlet Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive

High Output

Engine Immobilizer

Locking/Limited Slip Differential Exterior Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front Performance

Tires - Rear Performance Windows Rear Defrost Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Telematics

Navigation from Telematics

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Bluetooth Connection

Requires Subscription

6.2L SFI V8 ENGINE W/ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT

6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED TAPSHIFT MANUAL SHIFT CONTROLS -inc: remote engine start w/extended range remote keyless entry 3.27 axle ratio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.