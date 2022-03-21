Menu
2010 Chevrolet Camaro

15,703 KM

Details Description

$34,990

+ tax & licensing
$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

Big 4 Motors

403-561-2416

2010 Chevrolet Camaro

2010 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS

2010 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS

Location

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

403-561-2416

  7. 8819768
$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

15,703KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8819768
  • Stock #: 22J189B
  • VIN: 2G1FT1EW5A9118324

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 15,703 KM

Vehicle Description

What a fantastic deal! Introducing the 2010 Chevrolet Camaro! It just arrived on our lot this past week! This 2 door, 4 passenger coupe has just over 15,000 kilometers! Comfort and convenience were prioritized within, evidenced by amenities such as: leather upholstery, automatic dimming door mirrors, and power windows. Chevrolet made sure to keep road-handling and sportiness at the top of it's priority list. It features a standard transmission, rear-wheel drive, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information. *Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!

Big 4 Motors

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

