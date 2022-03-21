$34,990+ tax & licensing
2010 Chevrolet Camaro
2SS
Big 4 Motors
7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9
$34,990
- Listing ID: 8819768
- Stock #: 22J189B
- VIN: 2G1FT1EW5A9118324
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 15,703 KM
Vehicle Description
What a fantastic deal! Introducing the 2010 Chevrolet Camaro! It just arrived on our lot this past week! This 2 door, 4 passenger coupe has just over 15,000 kilometers! Comfort and convenience were prioritized within, evidenced by amenities such as: leather upholstery, automatic dimming door mirrors, and power windows. Chevrolet made sure to keep road-handling and sportiness at the top of it's priority list. It features a standard transmission, rear-wheel drive, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information. *Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!
