2010 Chevrolet Corvette

$74,990 + taxes & licensing 2 3 , 4 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8414637

8414637 Stock #: 100234

100234 VIN: 1G1YK2DE3AS100234

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 23,400 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Spoiler HID Headlights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Leather Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Lumbar Support Push Button Start Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Power Driver Seat Powertrain High Output Locking/Limited Slip Differential Comfort Climate Control Additional Features Heads-Up Display Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.