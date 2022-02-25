Menu
2010 Chevrolet Corvette

23,400 KM

Details Description Features

$74,990

+ tax & licensing
$74,990

+ taxes & licensing

Car Zone

403-248-0245

2010 Chevrolet Corvette

2010 Chevrolet Corvette

Z06 2LT

2010 Chevrolet Corvette

Z06 2LT

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

$74,990

+ taxes & licensing

23,400KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8414637
  Stock #: 100234
  VIN: 1G1YK2DE3AS100234

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Coupe
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Passengers 2
  Mileage 23,400 KM

Vehicle Description

This Beautiful 2010 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2LT has only 23,400 kms from new. Fully equipped with heated leather seating, Navigation, HUD and indoor car cover. This 7.0L LS7 produces 550 HP and 470 lb-ft @ 4,800 rpm. Call us for complete details. Open 7 days a week including Sundays. EASY FINANCING. ZERO DOWN, UP TO $10000 CASH BACK, NORTH AMERICAN WIDE WARRANTY and CARFAX available. Trades always welcome. Visit www.carzonecalgary.com Car Zone is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealer and specializes in helping our guests drive the vehicles they desire. Call us anytime at 403-248-0245 to experience this vehicle. Ask about our 90 day payment deferral plan. Bankruptcy, self-employed, bank repo, new to Canada, all types of CREDIT OK . Several Banks Want Your Business Today. Apply online at WWW.CARZONECALGARY.COM - we are here to help you! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED - Approval regardless of past credit history at www.carzonecalgary.com Phone 403-248-0245 and give us an opportunity to earn your business today.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Push Button Start
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
High Output
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Climate Control
Heads-Up Display
Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

