Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Chevrolet Equinox

142,397 KM

Details Description

$7,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2010 Chevrolet Equinox

2010 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 9084037
  2. 9084037
  3. 9084037
  4. 9084037
  5. 9084037
  6. 9084037
  7. 9084037
  8. 9084037
  9. 9084037
  10. 9084037
  11. 9084037
  12. 9084037
  13. 9084037
  14. 9084037
  15. 9084037
  16. 9084037
  17. 9084037
  18. 9084037
  19. 9084037
  20. 9084037
  21. 9084037
  22. 9084037
  23. 9084037
  24. 9084037
  25. 9084037
  26. 9084037
  27. 9084037
  28. 9084037
  29. 9084037
  30. 9084037
  31. 9084037
  32. 9084037
  33. 9084037
  34. 9084037
  35. 9084037
  36. 9084037
  37. 9084037
  38. 9084037
  39. 9084037
  40. 9084037
  41. 9084037
  42. 9084037
  43. 9084037
  44. 9084037
Contact Seller

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

142,397KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9084037
  • Stock #: 49196
  • VIN: 2CNFLEEW9A6298032

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 49196
  • Mileage 142,397 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 27.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 49196 - LOT #: 548 - RESERVE PRICE: $7,900 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2014 Kia Sportage SX...
 113,163 KM
$15,000 + tax & lic
2004 GMC Envoy
276,629 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Kia Sportage
370,842 KM
$2,900 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory