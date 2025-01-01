$CALL+ tax & licensing
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
HYBRID
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
Used
121,190KM
VIN 3GCXKUEJ8AG210909
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 54422
- Mileage 121,190 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday January 25.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 54422
Lot #:
Reserve Price: Not Set
CarProof Report: Not Available
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Alberta Government Fleet: This vehicle is owned by the Government of Alberta.
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
*HYBRID*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500