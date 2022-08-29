$CALL+ tax & licensing
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
$CALL
- Listing ID: 9081676
- Stock #: 22285A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 315,803 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT. Its Automatic transmission and Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/323 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 comes equipped with these options: 5.3L SFI FLEX-FUEL V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE -inc: variable valve timing (VVT), active fuel management, Warning buzzers, key-in-ignition, headlamp-on, Tools, mechanical jack & wheel wrench, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (does not apply to spare tire), Stabilitrak electronic stability control system w/Proactive Roll Avoidance, Spare tire lock, Solar-Ray tinted glass, Side-guard door beams, Remote keyless entry -inc: (2) extended-range key fob transmitters, illuminated entry, panic & vehicle content theft alarms, wiring provisions for remote vehicle start, and Recovery hooks -inc: (2) front mounted at the front of each frame side member. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
