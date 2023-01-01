Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Chevrolet Traverse

163,704 KM

Details Description

$5,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2010 Chevrolet Traverse

2010 Chevrolet Traverse

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Chevrolet Traverse

LS

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 9567175
  2. 9567175
  3. 9567175
  4. 9567175
  5. 9567175
  6. 9567175
  7. 9567175
  8. 9567175
  9. 9567175
  10. 9567175
  11. 9567175
  12. 9567175
  13. 9567175
  14. 9567175
  15. 9567175
  16. 9567175
  17. 9567175
  18. 9567175
  19. 9567175
  20. 9567175
  21. 9567175
  22. 9567175
  23. 9567175
  24. 9567175
  25. 9567175
  26. 9567175
  27. 9567175
  28. 9567175
  29. 9567175
  30. 9567175
  31. 9567175
  32. 9567175
Contact Seller

$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

163,704KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9567175
  • Stock #: 59263
  • VIN: 1GNLVEED9AJ262075

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 59263
  • Mileage 163,704 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY FEBRUARY 7.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 59263 - LOT #: 509 - RESERVE PRICE: $5,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - CLAIM HISTORY: CLAIM HISTORY. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2017 GMC Terrain SLE2
 137,740 KM
$10,000 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Silve...
 263,923 KM
$9,500 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Journey R/T
 172,882 KM
$7,500 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory