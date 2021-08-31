2010 Chrysler 300

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,988 + taxes & licensing 2 1 2 , 6 9 3 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

GT5632 VIN: 2C3CA3CV3AH235657

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # GT5632

Mileage 212,693 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Additional Features Adjustable Pedals Hard Disk Drive Media Storage

