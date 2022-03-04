$12,988+ tax & licensing
$12,988
+ taxes & licensing
2010 Chrysler Town & Country
Touring STOW AND GO, BACKUP CAMERA
Location
10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5
126,906KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8644430
- Stock #: 478602
- VIN: 2A4RR5DX0AR478602
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Mileage 126,906 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 CHRYSLER TOWN & COUNTRY TOURING WITH 126,906 KMS, STOW AND GO, BACKUP CAMERA , BLUETOOTH, POWER MIRRORS, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, CRUISE CONTROL AND MUCH MORE!
Vehicle Features
28K TOURING CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 4.0L V6 engine 6-speed auto trans,6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD),MEDIUM SLATE SEATS,P225/65R17 ALL-SEASON TOURING BRIDGESTONE BSW TIRES,MEDIUM SLATE GRAY/LIGHT SHALE CLOTH SEAT TRIM,PWR...
