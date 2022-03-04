Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Chrysler Town & Country

126,906 KM

Details Description Features

$12,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-770-9294

Contact Seller
2010 Chrysler Town & Country

2010 Chrysler Town & Country

Touring STOW AND GO, BACKUP CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Chrysler Town & Country

Touring STOW AND GO, BACKUP CAMERA

Location

Auto House

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

403-770-9294

  1. 8644430
  2. 8644430
  3. 8644430
  4. 8644430
  5. 8644430
  6. 8644430
  7. 8644430
  8. 8644430
  9. 8644430
  10. 8644430
  11. 8644430
  12. 8644430
  13. 8644430
  14. 8644430
  15. 8644430
  16. 8644430
  17. 8644430
  18. 8644430
  19. 8644430
  20. 8644430
  21. 8644430
  22. 8644430
  23. 8644430
  24. 8644430
  25. 8644430
Contact Seller

$12,988

+ taxes & licensing

126,906KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8644430
  • Stock #: 478602
  • VIN: 2A4RR5DX0AR478602

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Mileage 126,906 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 CHRYSLER TOWN & COUNTRY TOURING WITH 126,906 KMS, STOW AND GO, BACKUP CAMERA , BLUETOOTH, POWER MIRRORS, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, CRUISE CONTROL AND MUCH MORE!

Vehicle Features

28K TOURING CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 4.0L V6 engine 6-speed auto trans,6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD),MEDIUM SLATE SEATS,P225/65R17 ALL-SEASON TOURING BRIDGESTONE BSW TIRES,MEDIUM SLATE GRAY/LIGHT SHALE CLOTH SEAT TRIM,PWR...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto House

2010 MINI Cooper Har...
 125,687 KM
$10,988 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Grand Car...
 164,792 KM
$12,488 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Journey SE
 117,038 KM
$14,988 + tax & lic

Email Auto House

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Jacksonport

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

Call Dealer

403-770-XXXX

(click to show)

403-770-9294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory