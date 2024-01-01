$1,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2010 Dodge Avenger
2010 Dodge Avenger
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$1,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
247,577KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1B3CC4FB4AN166757
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 43594
- Mileage 247,577 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday November 5.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 43594
Lot #: 780
Reserve Price: $1,950
CarProof Report: Not Available
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 43594
Lot #: 780
Reserve Price: $1,950
CarProof Report: Not Available
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.
2009 Ford Explorer LIMITED 328,685 KM $3,950 + tax & lic
2011 Hyundai Sonata LIMITED 208,556 KM $1,950 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Sentra 197,270 KM $5,900 + tax & lic
Email Regal Auctions Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.
Regal Auctions - Calgary
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
Call Dealer
403-250-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$1,950
+ taxes & licensing
Regal Auctions Ltd.
403-250-1995
2010 Dodge Avenger