Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Dodge Journey

227,515 KM

Details Description

$4,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2010 Dodge Journey

2010 Dodge Journey

R/T

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Dodge Journey

R/T

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 10155396
  2. 10155396
  3. 10155396
  4. 10155396
  5. 10155396
  6. 10155396
  7. 10155396
  8. 10155396
  9. 10155396
  10. 10155396
  11. 10155396
  12. 10155396
  13. 10155396
  14. 10155396
  15. 10155396
  16. 10155396
  17. 10155396
  18. 10155396
  19. 10155396
  20. 10155396
  21. 10155396
  22. 10155396
  23. 10155396
  24. 10155396
  25. 10155396
  26. 10155396
  27. 10155396
  28. 10155396
  29. 10155396
  30. 10155396
  31. 10155396
  32. 10155396
  33. 10155396
Contact Seller

$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
227,515KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10155396
  • Stock #: 72339
  • VIN: 3D4PH6FV7AT269097

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 72339
  • Mileage 227,515 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY JULY 11.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 72339 - LOT #: 565 - RESERVE PRICE: $4,900 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2001 Honda Accord EX
 180,379 KM
$3,500 + tax & lic
2006 Jeep Grand Cher...
 270,170 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Journey R/T
 227,515 KM
$4,900 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory