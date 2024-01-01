Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY JUNE 18.<BR>**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 21849 - LOT #: 836 - RESERVE PRICE: $2,950 - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLES TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVERS LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WELL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.<BR/><BR/>WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

2010 Dodge Journey

241,305 KM

Details Description

$2,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Dodge Journey

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Dodge Journey

SXT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11392759
  2. 11392759
  3. 11392759
  4. 11392759
  5. 11392759
  6. 11392759
  7. 11392759
  8. 11392759
  9. 11392759
  10. 11392759
  11. 11392759
  12. 11392759
  13. 11392759
  14. 11392759
  15. 11392759
  16. 11392759
  17. 11392759
  18. 11392759
  19. 11392759
  20. 11392759
  21. 11392759
  22. 11392759
  23. 11392759
  24. 11392759
  25. 11392759
  26. 11392759
  27. 11392759
  28. 11392759
  29. 11392759
  30. 11392759
  31. 11392759
  32. 11392759
  33. 11392759
  34. 11392759
  35. 11392759
  36. 11392759
  37. 11392759
  38. 11392759
  39. 11392759
Contact Seller

$2,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
241,305KM
VIN 3D4PG5FV2AT233556

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21849
  • Mileage 241,305 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY JUNE 18.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 21849 - LOT #: 836 - RESERVE PRICE: $2,950 - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2013 Ford Edge SPORT for sale in Calgary, AB
2013 Ford Edge SPORT 244,112 KM $5,000 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Toyota Corolla LE 49,901 KM $21,500 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Continental Cargo V-SERIES T/A for sale in Calgary, AB
2012 Continental Cargo V-SERIES T/A 999,999 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,950

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2010 Dodge Journey