Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

200,096 KM

Details Description

$13,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2010 Dodge Ram 1500

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

Laramie

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

Laramie

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8240253
  2. 8240253
  3. 8240253
  4. 8240253
  5. 8240253
  6. 8240253
  7. 8240253
  8. 8240253
  9. 8240253
  10. 8240253
  11. 8240253
  12. 8240253
  13. 8240253
  14. 8240253
  15. 8240253
  16. 8240253
  17. 8240253
  18. 8240253
  19. 8240253
  20. 8240253
  21. 8240253
  22. 8240253
  23. 8240253
  24. 8240253
  25. 8240253
  26. 8240253
  27. 8240253
  28. 8240253
  29. 8240253
  30. 8240253
  31. 8240253
  32. 8240253
  33. 8240253
  34. 8240253
  35. 8240253
  36. 8240253
  37. 8240253
  38. 8240253
  39. 8240253
  40. 8240253
  41. 8240253
  42. 8240253
  43. 8240253
  44. 8240253
  45. 8240253
  46. 8240253
  47. 8240253
  48. 8240253
  49. 8240253
  50. 8240253
Contact Seller

$13,000

+ taxes & licensing

200,096KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8240253
  • Stock #: 30484
  • VIN: 1D7RV1CT4AS255685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 30484
  • Mileage 200,096 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY FEBRUARY 22.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 30484 - LOT #: 566 - RESERVE PRICE: $13,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2009 Ford Escape XLT
 197,657 KM
$2,900 + tax & lic
2008 Hyundai Sonata ...
 175,695 KM
$1,500 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Altima S
 178,392 KM
$5,250 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory