Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

200,136 KM

Details Description Features

$16,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,997

+ taxes & licensing

Crossroads Motors

587-500-7998

Contact Seller
2010 Dodge Ram 1500

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

Sport | 4WD | EVERYONE APPROVED!

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

Sport | 4WD | EVERYONE APPROVED!

Location

Crossroads Motors

1710 21 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 5A7

587-500-7998

Contact Seller

$16,997

+ taxes & licensing

200,136KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8676617
  • Stock #: CM1005
  • VIN: 1D7RV1CT4AS255685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CM1005
  • Mileage 200,136 KM

Vehicle Description

APPROVED AT WWW.CROSSROADSMOTORS.CA

INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS

All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CAR PROOF AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.WE ARE LOCATED AT 1710 21 ST N.E. FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 403-764-6000 OR FOR AFTER HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 587-500-7998. 

FAST APPROVALS 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Crossroads Motors

2010 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 200,136 KM
$16,997 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Santa F...
 65,409 KM
$31,997 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Sentra S...
 184,661 KM
$12,997 + tax & lic

Email Crossroads Motors

Crossroads Motors

Crossroads Motors

1710 21 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 5A7

Call Dealer

587-500-XXXX

(click to show)

587-500-7998

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory