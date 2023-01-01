2010 Dodge Ram 1500 ...

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 7 3 , 3 2 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 9969842

9969842 Stock #: 10418A

10418A VIN: 1D7RV1CT3AS148773

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 273,328 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Windows Sunroof Exterior Aluminum Wheels Interior Remote Keyless Entry Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Additional Features Navigation SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.