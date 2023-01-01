Menu
2010 Dodge Ram 1500

273,328 KM

Sport

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

273,328KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9969842
  • Stock #: 10418A
  • VIN: 1D7RV1CT3AS148773

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 273,328 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera!

Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!

Reliable, dependable, and innovative, this Ram 1500 proves that it has what it takes. This 2010 Dodge Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Calgary.

The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 273,328 kms. Stock number 10418A is black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 390HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm



At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
  • Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
  • Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
  • Same day delivery.
  • Experienced sales staff with great customer service.


Come VISIT us today!

Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Windows

Sunroof

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Navigation
SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

