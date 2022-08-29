Menu
2010 Ford Edge

999,999 KM

Details Description

$2,900

+ tax & licensing
$2,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

SE

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$2,900

+ taxes & licensing

999,999KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9319183
  • Stock #: 53335
  • VIN: 2FMDK3GC1ABB70165

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 53335
  • Mileage 999,999 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY NOVEMBER 29.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 53335 - LOT #: 617 - RESERVE PRICE: $2,900 - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - TRUE MILEAGE UNKNOWN: THE ACCURACY OF THIS VEHICLE'S ODOMETER READING CANNOT BE VERIFIED AND THE CURRENT ODOMETER READING IS NOT BELIEVED TO BE CORRECT. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2011 Ford Expedition...
 161,878 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Camry LE
 387,217 KM
$1,500 + tax & lic
2014 Mitsubishi Outl...
 181,380 KM
$7,900 + tax & lic

