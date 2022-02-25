2010 Ford F-150

$8,750 + taxes & licensing 2 5 6 , 0 8 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8440641

8440641 Stock #: 34501

34501 VIN: 1FTFW1EVXAFC19565

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 34501

Mileage 256,083 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.