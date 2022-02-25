Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Ford F-150

256,083 KM

Details Description

$8,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,750

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8440641
  2. 8440641
  3. 8440641
  4. 8440641
  5. 8440641
  6. 8440641
  7. 8440641
  8. 8440641
  9. 8440641
  10. 8440641
  11. 8440641
  12. 8440641
  13. 8440641
  14. 8440641
  15. 8440641
  16. 8440641
  17. 8440641
  18. 8440641
  19. 8440641
  20. 8440641
  21. 8440641
  22. 8440641
  23. 8440641
  24. 8440641
  25. 8440641
  26. 8440641
  27. 8440641
  28. 8440641
  29. 8440641
  30. 8440641
  31. 8440641
  32. 8440641
  33. 8440641
  34. 8440641
  35. 8440641
  36. 8440641
  37. 8440641
  38. 8440641
  39. 8440641
Contact Seller

$8,750

+ taxes & licensing

256,083KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8440641
  • Stock #: 34501
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EVXAFC19565

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 34501
  • Mileage 256,083 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY APRIL 12.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 34501 - LOT #: 643DT - RESERVE PRICE: $8,750 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - DEALERSHIP TRADE-IN: UNIT WAS TRADED IN AND IS BEING SOLD ON BEHALF OF A FRANCHISE DEALERSHIP. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2017 GRAND DESIGN Re...
 999,999 KM
$49,900 + tax & lic
2003 Infiniti FX45
 331,879 KM
$2,500 + tax & lic
2007 Nissan Versa SL
 103,671 KM
$7,500 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory