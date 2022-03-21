Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Ford F-150

382,612 KM

Details Description

$3,700

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,700

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8779295
  2. 8779295
  3. 8779295
  4. 8779295
  5. 8779295
  6. 8779295
  7. 8779295
  8. 8779295
  9. 8779295
  10. 8779295
  11. 8779295
  12. 8779295
  13. 8779295
  14. 8779295
  15. 8779295
  16. 8779295
  17. 8779295
  18. 8779295
  19. 8779295
  20. 8779295
  21. 8779295
  22. 8779295
  23. 8779295
  24. 8779295
  25. 8779295
  26. 8779295
  27. 8779295
  28. 8779295
  29. 8779295
  30. 8779295
  31. 8779295
  32. 8779295
  33. 8779295
  34. 8779295
  35. 8779295
  36. 8779295
  37. 8779295
  38. 8779295
  39. 8779295
  40. 8779295
  41. 8779295
  42. 8779295
  43. 8779295
  44. 8779295
  45. 8779295
  46. 8779295
  47. 8779295
  48. 8779295
  49. 8779295
  50. 8779295
Contact Seller

$3,700

+ taxes & licensing

382,612KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8779295
  • Stock #: 40944
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EVXAFC07674

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 40944
  • Mileage 382,612 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY JULY 5.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 40944 - LOT #: 564 - RESERVE PRICE: $3,700 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. - *INTERIOR BLOWER FAN AND RIGHT REAR WINDOW INOPERABLE* - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2006 Volvo XC90
165,796 KM
$2,500 + tax & lic
2011 Dodge Grand Car...
 172,771 KM
$5,100 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 3500 SLT
 280,407 KM
$15,900 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory