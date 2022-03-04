2010 Ford Flex

$2,950 + taxes & licensing 2 1 8 , 0 1 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8468964

8468964 Stock #: 34724

34724 VIN: 2FMHK6DC7ABA38583

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 34724

Mileage 218,011 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.