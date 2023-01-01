Menu
2010 Ford Focus

142,582 KM

Details Description Features

$4,500

+ tax & licensing
$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

2010 Ford Focus

2010 Ford Focus

4DR SDN SE

2010 Ford Focus

4DR SDN SE

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

142,582KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10638408
  • Stock #: 0472
  • VIN: 1FAHP3FN3AW110550

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,582 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 FORD FOCUS 2.0L 4cyl. FWD 142,582 KM$4500.00+gstStock #0472ACTIVE STATUS NEW: BRAKE PADS - FRT, BRAKE ROTORS - FRT, WINDSHIELDTIRES: MICHELIN DEFENDER T+HFEATURE: HEATED SEATS, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROLVehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=96EKRB4g8qQR3yB2m9c3t%2FMn2crJoSiPWebsite: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook(403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text )   

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

