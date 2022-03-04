Menu
2010 Ford Focus

167,178 KM

$3,250

+ tax & licensing
$3,250

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

SE

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$3,250

+ taxes & licensing

167,178KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8547017
  • Stock #: 36692
  • VIN: 1FAHP3FNXAW221306

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 36692
  • Mileage 167,178 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY MAY 10.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 36692 - LOT #: 576 - RESERVE PRICE: $3,250 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - OUT OF PROVINCE - BC: THIS VEHICLE HAS NOT PREVIOUSLY BEEN REGISTERED IN ALBERTA. THE PURCHASER MUST HAVE THE VEHICLE UNDERGO AND PASS AN OUT OF PROVINCE INSPECTION BEFORE IT CAN BE REGISTERED IN ALBERTA. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-XXXX

403-250-1995

