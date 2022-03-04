2010 Ford Focus

$3,250 + taxes & licensing 1 6 7 , 1 7 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8547017

8547017 Stock #: 36692

36692 VIN: 1FAHP3FNXAW221306

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 36692

Mileage 167,178 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.