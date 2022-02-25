Menu
2010 GMC Acadia

177,184 KM

Details Description

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2010 GMC Acadia

2010 GMC Acadia

SLT

2010 GMC Acadia

SLT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

177,184KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8281416
  • Stock #: 31154
  • VIN: 1GKLVMED8AJ157048

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 31154
  • Mileage 177,184 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY MARCH 8.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 31154 - LOT #: 501 - RESERVE PRICE: $8,950 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2013 Ford F-150 FX4
 215,204 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2007 Saturn Relay
 211,844 KM
$500 + tax & lic
2003 Chevrolet TRAIL...
 274,237 KM
$1,950 + tax & lic

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

