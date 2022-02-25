2010 GMC Acadia

$8,950 + taxes & licensing 1 7 7 , 1 8 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8281416

8281416 Stock #: 31154

31154 VIN: 1GKLVMED8AJ157048

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gold

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 31154

Mileage 177,184 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.