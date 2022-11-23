2010 GMC G2500

$12,950 + taxes & licensing 2 0 2 , 5 1 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9370486

9370486 Stock #: 55253

55253 VIN: 1GTZGFAA2A1157702

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 55253

Mileage 202,516 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.