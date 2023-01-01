2010 GMC Sierra 1500

$6,500 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 4 8 , 4 2 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10013295

10013295 Stock #: 68890

68890 VIN: 3GTRKUEA9AG286230

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 68890

Mileage 248,428 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.