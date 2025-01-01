Menu
Check out this 2010 GMC Sierra 1500 SL Nevada Edition. Its Automatic transmission and Gas/Ethanol V8 4.8L/293 engine will keep you going. This GMC Sierra 1500 has the following options: 4.8L SFI FLEX-FUEL V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE -inc: variable valve timing (VVT) (STD), Warning buzzers, key-in-ignition, headlamp-on, Tools, mechanical jack & wheel wrench, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (does not apply to spare tire), Tilt steering wheel, Stabilitrak electronic stability control system w/Proactive Roll Avoidance, Solid smooth ride chassis equipment -inc: rear twin-tube shock absorbers (N/A w/Z82 Trailering), Solar-Ray tinted glass, Side-guard door beams, and Remote keyless entry.

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

208,676 KM

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

SL NEVADA EDITION

13081127

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

SL NEVADA EDITION

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

VIN 3GTRKUEA2AG280320

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 208,676 KM

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
4.8L SFI FLEX-FUEL V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE -inc: variable valve timing (VVT) (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

