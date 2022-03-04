Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

297,047 KM

Details Description

$4,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2010 GMC Sierra 1500

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8582633
  2. 8582633
  3. 8582633
  4. 8582633
  5. 8582633
  6. 8582633
  7. 8582633
  8. 8582633
  9. 8582633
  10. 8582633
  11. 8582633
  12. 8582633
  13. 8582633
  14. 8582633
  15. 8582633
  16. 8582633
  17. 8582633
  18. 8582633
  19. 8582633
  20. 8582633
  21. 8582633
  22. 8582633
  23. 8582633
  24. 8582633
  25. 8582633
  26. 8582633
  27. 8582633
  28. 8582633
  29. 8582633
  30. 8582633
  31. 8582633
  32. 8582633
  33. 8582633
  34. 8582633
  35. 8582633
  36. 8582633
  37. 8582633
  38. 8582633
  39. 8582633
  40. 8582633
  41. 8582633
  42. 8582633
  43. 8582633
  44. 8582633
  45. 8582633
  46. 8582633
  47. 8582633
Contact Seller

$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

297,047KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8582633
  • Stock #: 36983
  • VIN: 1GTSKWE35AZ252364

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 36983
  • Mileage 297,047 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY MAY 17.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 36983 - LOT #: 578 - RESERVE PRICE: $4,950 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - CLAIM HISTORY: CLAIM HISTORY. - HAIL DAMAGE: HAIL DAMAGE. - REBUILT STATUS: THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN REBUILT FROM SALVAGE. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2014 Keystone Spring...
 999,999 KM
$15,000 + tax & lic
2008 Forest River Ch...
 999,999 KM
$11,000 + tax & lic
2008 Ford E450 FOOD ...
 226,776 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory