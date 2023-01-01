Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 GMC Terrain

129,377 KM

Details Description

$4,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2010 GMC Terrain

2010 GMC Terrain

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2010 GMC Terrain

SLE

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 10553793
  2. 10553793
  3. 10553793
  4. 10553793
  5. 10553793
  6. 10553793
  7. 10553793
  8. 10553793
  9. 10553793
  10. 10553793
  11. 10553793
  12. 10553793
  13. 10553793
  14. 10553793
  15. 10553793
  16. 10553793
  17. 10553793
  18. 10553793
  19. 10553793
  20. 10553793
  21. 10553793
  22. 10553793
  23. 10553793
  24. 10553793
  25. 10553793
  26. 10553793
  27. 10553793
  28. 10553793
  29. 10553793
  30. 10553793
  31. 10553793
  32. 10553793
  33. 10553793
Contact Seller

$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
129,377KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10553793
  • Stock #: 83065
  • VIN: 2CTFLCEW6A6416809

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 83065
  • Mileage 129,377 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY OCTOBER 24.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 83065 - LOT #: 531 - RESERVE PRICE: $4,950 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2017 Ford Escape SE
 128,122 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 XLT
 102,888 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 XLT
 172,384 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory